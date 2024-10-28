Trump declares Barron ‘internet king’ after son helps with secret plan to deal with…

Nearly 20,000 MAGA fans packed into Madison Square Garden, with even more spilling into nearby bars, all for a Trump rally loaded with surprises. Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were just a few of the headline guests in the star-studded lineup at the venue, where Trump vowed to "win New York." Then, just as the crowd reached a fever pitch, came the ultimate family shout-out. Trump’s latest “king” is none other than Barron, who, with his low-key presence, is making waves online. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses former First Lady Melania Trump on stage during a campaign at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Trump praises Barron Trump at MSG rally

Trump beamed with pride, flashing a big smile and making bold hand gestures as he praised his youngest son, Barron, at the rally, where his wife Melania also made a rare appearance, having mostly stayed out of the spotlight this season. After acknowledging his other children—Don, Eric, and Tiffany, along with Lara, Kimberly, and Michael, who were present—Trump shifted his focus to his NYU freshman Barron. And, the next we know he couldn’t stop gushing. “Barron is the king of the internet,” Trump declared with his usual confidence. “People can’t get enough of him. The way people follow his every move—it’s truly something.”

“I don’t think people realize how much attention Barron actually gets online,” Trump continued, adding, “He’s got this calmness about him, and I think people respect that,” according to EconoTimes. “It’s not easy, but Barron handles it well,” he declared. Dancing his way across the stage, the Republican seemingly quashed all rumors of rifts and marriage speculation with his wife after the duo kissed, hugged, and even shared a dance to YCA.

“Barron deserves the title — he’s iconic!” one Twitter user wrote. “The podcast king he should say,” second chimed in. This comes after reports that Barron helped his father connect with younger audiences through YouTube channels and Podcast appearances.

What’s behind Barron Trump’s secret strategy to help Donald Trump

Just days ago in Austin, Trump turned heads with his bold claims, calling America the “ultimate garbage can” over immigration policies and tossing shade at Democrats before jumping onto Joe Rogan’s podcast—no small feat, given Rogan’s massive 14.5 million followers on Spotify and millions more on YouTube. The episode quickly went viral, hitting 20 million views in 20 hours and racking up over 25 million by day’s end, with credit going to Barron, the Stern School of Business genius behind Trump’s latest PR wave to connect with Gen Z and millennial listeners.

And this isn’t Barron’s first rodeo. Trump’s hit-list podcast run has included spots with Logan Paul in June, the Nelk Boys in October, and others like Bet-David and Andrew Schulz. According to Trump campaign’s top advisor Jason Miller, “Barron has been very involved in recommending several podcasts we should do.” Miller added on Politico’s podcast, “I’ve got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every recommendation he’s made has turned into ratings gold, practically breaking the internet.” “When you look at the impact of podcasts or YouTube shows — non-traditional media — part of the thing is you’re meeting voters where they’re at,” he added.