Trump on Rogan breaks YouTube with record global views in just 20 hours

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the internet got a real treat as Donald Trump was the star, making everyone wonder just how much attention one chat can get. With Rogan leading the charge, Trump and his guest went deep into topics that were only as interesting as a mix of a political rally and a late-night comedy show. The viewership of almost 3 hours of conversation, rocketed to over 20 million views on YouTube in just 20 hours. Donald Trump confirms Joe Rogan's podcast appearance: Report

20 Million Views in 20 Hours: Trump’s Explosive Rogan Interview

Yes, the former president has unlocked the way to the young Gen Z and millennial generation’s hearts and opinions, choosing podcasts and comedy shows over legacy media interviews. With around 20 million views in just 20 hours and over 25 million within a day, this episode is shaping up to be one of the most-watched in the show's history.

Trump and Rogan have even outperformed the historically popular Game 1 of the World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers, according to NY Post, which attracted 15.2 million viewers—making it the most-watched World Series opener since 2017.

On the other hand, Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris also jumped into the podcast world, but she just couldn't beat Trump's game. She was on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast a few weeks back. The episode made a lot of headlines and garnered 687 thousand views on YouTube in the three weeks since it went live.

Trump’s appearance on Joe Rogan follows a bittersweet history between the host and his guest, who previously hesitated to invite Trump on his show and even praised Harris. However, they were seen bonding as the duo discussed topics ranging from assassination to UFOs, income tax elimination, his 2020 defeat, and much more.

Barron Trump behind Trump’s podcast strategy

The ex-president has been making a big splash lately by popping up on different podcasts and YouTube channels, like Logan Paul’s in June and the Nelk Boys in October. Meanwhile, his running mate, JD Vance, has been covering traditional channels, often appearing for interviews one after another. A senior campaign advisor recently mentioned to Politico that Barron, the youngest Trump, is key to this strategy, often helping set up these chats with popular influencers.

“Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Jason Miller shared on Politico’s podcast. The senior Trump campaign adviser added, “I’ve got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s made has turned into absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet.” He continued, “When you look at the impact of podcasts or YouTube shows — non-traditional media — part of the thing is you’re meeting voters where they’re at.”