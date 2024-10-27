Trump vows to make McDonald’s ice cream machines ‘great again' in viral post, X users say ‘Biden will be voting for you’

In a humorous social media post, Donald Trump vowed to make McDonald’s ice cream machines “work great again” while taking a dig at Joe Biden. Trump took to X to share a post playing off a popular meme that the fast food giant’s dessert-making equipment is often out of commission. Trump vows to make McDonald’s ice cream machines ‘great again' in viral post (realDonaldTrump/X)

“WHEN I’M PRESIDENT THE MCDONALD’S ICE CREAM MACHINES WILL WORK GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote, sharing a picture of a grinning Biden holding alarge ice cream cone while donning a MAGA hat.

‘This has got to be a top 5 Trump tweet of all time’

The X post soon went viral, and garnered over 150,000 likes within just an hour. “This is why Joe Biden will be voting for you,” one user humorously commented on the post. “Bro you already had my vote but now I’m gonna take few people with me to vote just because of this post,” one user wrote, while another said, “I thought this was a parody account wtf”. “Greatest tweet of all time?” one wrote.

“Joe Biden will now be voting for you,” one user wrote, while another said, “This has got to be a top 5 Trump tweet of all time”. One user wrote, “MAKE MCDONALDS GREAT AGAIN!”. Another said, “A president proficient in memes”.

This post comes after a recent report claimed McDonald’s is distancing itself from Trump after his stop at a Pennsylvania outlet. There, the former president pretended to work during a closed event. It was attended by pre-screened supporters. McDonald’s clarified that it did not facilitate Trump's visit, and added that it “does not endorse candidates for elected office,” Quartz reported.

Trump, during the staged photo opportunity on October 21 at the Feasterville franchise, served fries and worked the drive-thru. It was closed to regular customers that day, with people who went through the drive-thru having been selected by the franchise and the local Trump campaign team in advance.