Trump Dances with wife Melania as he wraps up MSG Rally, joined by Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and more

Donald Trump wrapped up his Madison Square Garden rally on a high note, dancing to “YMCA” with Melania by his side. As the crowd enjoyed the moment, Melania referred to Trump as “America’s magic. The former first lady made a surprising appearance and even spoke to the crowd before welcoming Trump to the stage where they hugged and kissed. But as the music played, it was all about the rhythm of Trump’s rally and his promise to “win” New York—one dance move at a time! Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump gesture on stage during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Donald Trump dances the night out at MSG rally

Donald Trump kicked off his Madison Square Garden rally with a shoutout to Mayor Adams for pulling off the event, all while declaring his son Barron the "king of the internet." Tens of thousands of fans filled the streets of New York City, eager to see special guests like RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and Hulk Hogan take the stage.

As Trump wrapped up his speech with a spirited sing-along of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," he and Melania looked happy and groovy at the moment, hyping up the crowd's energy. They even made their exit to the classic "YMCA," leaving everyone buzzing! The former president promised to make America great again and then danced to the beats.

Trump vows to ‘win’ Newyork

During his speech at Madison Square Garden, the Republican hopeful declared that New York "captures the spirit, energy, and potential of America." He urged the crowd to show their support, saying, "Winning New York would be an incredible honor; it hasn’t happened in decades!" According to the Post.

Trump also made light of his legal troubles, quipping that he’s under investigation more often than "the late Al Capone." He added a light note about his father watching over him, asking, "What on earth happened to my son?" His comments about his mother in heaven and his dad had the audience laughing along with him.

"On Day One, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious criminals in jail," he vowed talking about his regular claims to fight immigration after calling America the ‘garbage can’ of the world.

Launching yet another scathing attack against Kamala Harris he declared, "Kamala Harris is a trainwreck who has destroyed everything in her path. To make her president would be a gamble with the lives of millions and millions of people. She would get us into World War III.”

Melania Trump makes rare Trump rally appearance

In a surprising turn, the former first lady, who has mostly stayed out of the campaign spotlight, made a grand appearance at the packed Madison Square Garden rally which reached its full capacity for the night. Ditching her usual stoned-faced expression, Melania, who is soon to release her book, showed full support for her husband before standing alongside him as they listened to music.

The rally kicked off with a mix of Trump-themed elements, featuring a clip from the classic film "Patton," a painting of the American flag, the Empire State Building while “God Bless America” echoed through the venue, and a comedic performance by Tony Hinchcliffe.

“Hello, Madison Square Garden!” Melania began, calling New York “the ultimate hub of industry where leaders in finance, fashion, and entertainment come together.” Acknowledging the city's challenges, she talked about how “our lives are complicated, even during the best of times.” “And sadly, today, a declining quality of life, coupled with economic instability, makes it difficult for businesses and American ingenuity to blossom among determined citizens who race across city streets and between offices, striving for success.”According to the Independent.