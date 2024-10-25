Melania Trump ‘upset and worried’ of potential ‘security threat’ that also troubled Prince Harry

Melania Trump is reportedly “upset and worried of a potential security threat” following the public release of her late mother’s visa records. Following the public release of her mother's immigration records, Melania Trump expressed worry over potential security threats.(X, formerly Twitter)

Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother, passed away in January, and her immigration records have recently been made public by the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

The documents, reportedly around 165 pages, were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request made to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and include photocopies of Knavs' Slovenian passport, her naturalization certificate, permanent resident card, and personal information like past addresses in Slovenia and the U.S., as well as details about her travel destinations.

ALSO READ| Trump campaign breaks silence after Hillary Clinton accuses ex-prez of ‘reenacting’ 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square

This Heritage Foundation aslo pushing for the release of Prince Harry’s U.S. immigration records. They claimed that, if Prince Harry disclosed past drug use in his immigration filings—as he detailed in his memoir, Spare—he should have been denied a visa. However, DHS has, to date, opted against disclosing the Duke’s immigration documents, while approving the release of Knavs' records.

Trump lawyer accuses DHS of breaching Melania Trump's family's privacy

Michael Wildes, Trump's immigration lawyer, expressed, “That the DHS released Ms Knavs's immigration file after only 11 days further screams the impropriety of this request. How could the DOJ and Secret Service allow this breach?”

“This egregious and abhorrent violation of Ms. Knavs's immigration file—including highly sensitive medical information and addresses that impact her family's security—is an outlandish affront, not just to Ms. Knavs, and her family including former First Lady Melania Trump, but also to the very notions of confidentiality and privacy.”

While the FOIA response included a letter from DHS mentioned, “We have considered the foreseeable harm standard when reviewing the record set and have applied the FOIA exemptions as required by the statute and the Attorney General's guidance.”

ALSO READ| Iranian hackers have successfully published stolen Trump emails after…

DHS clarified that of the 165 pages reviewed, they released 100 pages in full, 37 pages in part, and withheld 28 pages entirely. Tow which Wildes responded, “The U.S. government has once again not paid adequate attention to the security and safety of a former First Family. We find it mean-spirited and insensitive to drag a totally innocent party into whatever issue they have with Prince Harry.”