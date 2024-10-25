Trump campaign breaks silence after Hillary Clinton accuses ex-prez of ‘reenacting’ 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square

Donald Trump's campaign is calling out Hillary Clinton for “disgusting” remarks against the former president. The failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate accused the GOP nominee of attempting to “reenact” the infamous 1939 Nazi rally at the Madison Square Garden. She made the shocking remark just minutes after calling Trump a “fascist” during her sit-down with CNN host Kaitlin Collins on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Hillary Clinton compares Trump's rally with Hitler's

The former United States secretary of state made a bold declaration about Trump's upcoming campaign event at the Madison Square Garden during her Thursday interview. Hillary likened the ex-prez to German dictator Adolf Hitler, telling Collins that “Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.” “So, I don’t think we can ignore it,” she declared.

Justifying her views on Trump, the former first lady claimed that “fascist” - “Sadly, here in America, the term fits.” She went on to say, “I write about this in my book,” adding, “President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America, were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany.”

Trump campaign slams Hillary Clinton for ‘disgusting’ remarks about ex-prez

Calling Hillary's remarks about Trump “disgusting,” Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to New York Post, “Hillary Clinton is so messed up from her raging 8-year-long case of anti-Trump derangement syndrome that she forgot SHE did an event at Madison Square Garden when she was a Senator, and her husband Bill accepted the Democrat nomination there.” “Putting aside her hypocrisy, Hillary’s rhetoric about half of the country is disgusting.”