Elon Musk claps back at ‘puppet’ Biden as he accuses Tesla CEO of breaching student visa norms

Billionaire Elon Musk hit back at incumbent President Joe blasted Donald Trump's rampage against “illegal” immigrants, stating that the Tesla CEO was an illegal worker when he entered the US. Biden, who referred to Musk as a Trump “ally,” called the SpaceX CEO “wealthiest man in the world”, quipping that he turned out to be an illegal worker when he arrived in the US.(X)

Biden, who referred to Musk as a Trump “ally,” called the SpaceX CEO “wealthiest man in the world”, quipping that he turned out to be an illegal worker when he arrived in the US. The incumbent President was speaking at an event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “He (Musk) was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn't in school. He was violating the law.”

The POTUS was alluding to a Washington Post article that claimed Musk did not have a work visa at the time he launched his startup Zip2, citing court and company documents and former business associates.

Elon Musk reacts to Biden's statement

Following Biden's attack, Musk is now pushing the narrative that the Biden administration has permitted illegal immigrants to enter the country through “open borders” and do harm to the United States.

In addition, he has advanced the conspiracy idea that immigrants are supporting the Democratic Party in US elections despite non-citizens' inability to lawfully register or vote in federal elections.

On the other hand, Musk is currently pushing the narrative that the Biden administration has permitted illegal aliens to enter the country through “open borders” and cause harm to the US. He has advanced the conspiracy theory that suggests immigrants are supporting the Democratic Party in US elections despite the fact that non-citizens are not permitted to register to vote or cast ballots there.

Also Read: Mark Cuban rips into ‘desperate’ Donald Trump, suggests he's not a ‘great businessman’ but would be most qualified if…

The X owner accused the Democrats of bringing a large number of illegal immigrants to swing states. “Triple digit increases over the past 4 years! Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem,” Musk stated.

“I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying,” Musk wrote on X while reacting to Biden’s allegation.

“The Dems are in favor of importing voters who are beholden to them and against allowing legal immigrants who would probably vote against them. Simple matter of incentives,” he stated in a subsequent post.

Musk and Trump's plans ahead of election

Following a shooting at an event in Pennsylvania in July, Musk formally endorsed Trump. He even called the election a “must-win situation” for Trump during his presence at the ex-President's rally in Pennsylvania.

If elected as president, Trump plans to form a government efficiency council headed by Musk. The GOP presidential candidate stated in September that the commission's duties would include recommending improvements and carrying out a thorough financial and performance assessment of the federal government.