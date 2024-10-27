Mark Cuban rips into ‘desperate’ Donald Trump, suggests he's not a ‘great businessman’ but would be most qualified if…

Billionaire Mark Cuban, an entrepreneur and ABC's Shark Tank television star, has launched another scathing attack against “desperate” former president Donald Trump, claiming that he has ripped off hard working Americans during his business career. Mark Cuban has been defending Harris since she declared her run for the White House after incumbent President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

In comparison to Trump, who Cuban believes is not a “great businessman”, US Vice President Kamala Harris is the pro-business contender who can best support small businesses and the overall economy.

Mark Cuban appears on CNN

During his appearance for an interview on CNN on Friday, host Kaitlan Collins questioned Cuban about whether he would contribute to Trump's campaign if he were to go on Shark Tank.

Collins listed some of the ex-president's business endeavors, including selling Trump-branded shoes, coins, cryptocurrency, bibles, and pieces of his suit.

“No, he's desperate,” the entrepreneur stated. Mocking Trump, he said, “You only sell those things because you have to because you need the money. People think he's a great businessman.”

According to him, Trump “would be most qualified” if the duties of the presidency were to invest in real estate, picking curtains and fixtures. “But it's not. He's not a businessperson. He's failed early and often. And the worst part about his business career is how many times he rips off hard working Americans.”

In an earlier interview with Newsweek, Cuban said that he found Trump's first term “bad,” while issuing a warning that a second term would be “worse.” In addition, he asserted Harris will cooperate with both Republicans and independents.

Meanwhile, Cuban has been prompt to bash Trump backers and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an effort to protect Harris.