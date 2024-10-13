Billionaire investor Mark Cuban planning to serve in possible Kamala Harris govt? ‘I love…’

Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, in his latest interview revealed why he has endorsed Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race. Mark Cuban has been vigorously protecting Harris from accusations from Elon Musk and Trump fans over the past few months.

For the past few months, Cuban and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been indulged in a war of words, as the ABC's Shark Tank television star has backed Harris in interviews and on social media. While Cuban was supportive of Trump's candidacy in 2015, he has taken a U-turn this year.

Cuban has been vigorously protecting Harris from accusations from Musk and Trump fans over the past few months. One of Trump's main supporters is X owner Trump. Cuban has used X as a crucial platform to counter Musk and Trump allies.

Cuban predicts Trump's presidency would be ‘worse’

In an interview with Newsweek, Cuban claimed that if Trump wins the election his first term will be “bad,” while the second term will be “worse.” In contrast, he thinks Harris will cooperate with both Republicans and independents.

Calling the US VP “far more stable” and “open minded,” Cuban said, “She is not an ideologue.” Cuban, in particular, believes that Harris's economic policies are beneficial for the nation and that they will help small businesses and regular Americans.

Will Cuban work under the Harris administration?

Cuban also addressed the speculation if he could serve in the Harris administration. On being asked by Newsweek if he's interested in working under the Harris administration, the billionaire entrepreneur said: “No. I love what I'm doing with Cost Plus Drugs and the chance to disrupt all of health care.”

He further spoke about Musk's support to Trump and shared his views on men who admire the Tesla CEO and former president.

“The American Dream is alive and well. I admire Elon the entrepreneur. I also think Elon the Twitter (X) owner is a world class troll,” he added.