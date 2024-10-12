Mallika Sherawat on meeting Kamala Harris, Barack Obama: ‘Come on, I'm a girl from Haryana’

Moving out of India, actor Mallika Sherawat has found a life in the US, where she got a chance to meet former US President Barack Obama and US Vice President Kamala Harris. The actor has shared that the moment was surreal for her, making her look back at her journey which started in Haryana. Also read: ‘Bollywood wasn’t ready for me’; how Mallika Sherawat faced the industry's brutal backlash Mallika also said Kamala Harris “could be the next US president”.

Mallika recalls

The actor recalled her meetings with the political figures during a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast.

Talking about it, she said, “I have made another life for myself outside India where I can be a normal person and have normal friends… Los Angeles, yeah… it’s a lot of fun. I met with Kamala Harris. I mean, come on, I’m a girl from Haryana. I’m meeting Barack Obama and Kamala Harris! What the hell is going on?”

Mallika added, “Jackie Chan is casting me and taking me to the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. Is it real? Back then, I didn’t even know what Cannes was and I couldn’t pronounce it properly.”

It was in 2009 when Mallika moved to the USA. She met Barack Obama twice while he was still President and even penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. She met him in 2011 at a tea party in Los Angeles.

Sharing a picture of the moment, she wrote on her Instagram, “I met with President Barack Obama twice while he was still the president of United States of America Meeting him was a transformative experience. It evoked a mix of awe,excitement & inspiration. President Obama was very charismatic & eloquent & he happily posed for a selfie... Meeting him renewed my sense of belief that no matter where one comes from, remarkable opportunities are within reach”.

About Mallika

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with Govind Menon's Khwahish (2003) opposite Himanshu Malik. She shot to fame with Anurag Basu's Murder (2004) produced by Mahesh Bhatt, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. She later featured in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Welcome (2007), Dirty Politics (2015) and RK/RKay (2022). Mallika's new release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie also features Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz and others in pivotal characters.