Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film beats Alia Bhatt's Jigra, earns 5 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: The mini-clash on Dussehra was set up nicely for the two Bollywood films releasing this Friday. One on hand is Vasan Bala's actioner Jigra and competing with it is Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. And while the former may have greater star power, the genre of the latter gave it a push, helping it emerge victorious in this battle. (Also read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video review: Rajkummar Rao can't save this disaster with great first hour ruined by weak script) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film earned ₹ 5 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has opened to a decent total of ₹5 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure is higher than the ₹4.25 crore that Jigra earned on the same day. However, given that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had a bigger release and higher screen count, the makers can take this 'victory' with a pinch of salt.

Overall, the collection was not too healthy for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which registered a 17% occupancy across India on day one, as per Sacnilk. The figure increased to a promising 32% for night shows, which shows promise for the weekend. Given that the film's first Saturday falls on the Dussehra holiday, the signs are positive indeed. Trade insiders say that while the so-called box office clash is much talked-about, the two films are different enough in genre to appeal to different target audiences and hence can sustain at the same time.

All about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newly-wedded couple in a small town of 1990s' India, who land in hot soup after the sex tape they make on their wedding night goes missing. The slapstick comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and also stars Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It marks the acting comeback of Mallika Sherawat. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.