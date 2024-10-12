Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film beats Alia Bhatt's Jigra, earns 5 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Oct 12, 2024 07:29 AM IST

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy braved negative reviews to open well at the box office.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: The mini-clash on Dussehra was set up nicely for the two Bollywood films releasing this Friday. One on hand is Vasan Bala's actioner Jigra and competing with it is Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. And while the former may have greater star power, the genre of the latter gave it a push, helping it emerge victorious in this battle. (Also read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video review: Rajkummar Rao can't save this disaster with great first hour ruined by weak script)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film earned 5 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has opened to a decent total of 5 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure is higher than the 4.25 crore that Jigra earned on the same day. However, given that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had a bigger release and higher screen count, the makers can take this 'victory' with a pinch of salt.

Overall, the collection was not too healthy for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which registered a 17% occupancy across India on day one, as per Sacnilk. The figure increased to a promising 32% for night shows, which shows promise for the weekend. Given that the film's first Saturday falls on the Dussehra holiday, the signs are positive indeed. Trade insiders say that while the so-called box office clash is much talked-about, the two films are different enough in genre to appeal to different target audiences and hence can sustain at the same time.

All about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newly-wedded couple in a small town of 1990s' India, who land in hot soup after the sex tape they make on their wedding night goes missing. The slapstick comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and also stars Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It marks the acting comeback of Mallika Sherawat. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On