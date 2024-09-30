Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is ‘for the middle class,’ says director Raaj Shaandilyaa
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video revolves around the newlywed couple, played by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, whose suhaagraat video gets stolen.
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri share screen space for the first time in the romantic comedy Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Who Wala Video. The film's trailer was released a few days ago and caught the attention of many for its quirky premise, where a newlywed couple's personal video gets stolen. In a new interview with Midday, director Raaj Shaandilyaa says that the film is made ‘for the middle class’. (Also read: Internet feels sorry for Triptii Dimri getting 'cringe' steps in Mere Mehboob: 'She will never move on from Animal')
What the director said
During the chat, Raaj said, "The idea was that a huge population of our country is coy, yet children are born every second. We are living in a world where any video can go viral within seconds. So, we decided to make a film for the middle class that has a message with a lot of humour and romance. I also wanted to explore the plight of the people at whose expense we laugh. [At the same time], we wanted to explore how people from small towns facing this dilemma would feel.”
The director also shared about writing a comedy and making sure that it gets a good reception. “When I am writing, I am conscious that it should be something that the majority enjoys and no one should get hurt,” he added.
More details
Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a comedy about a lost sex tape of a newly-married couple from the '90s. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii as the titular couple, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari.
Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set to be released in theatres on October 11, where it will clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.
