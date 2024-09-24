Internet feels sorry for Triptii Dimri getting 'cringe' steps in Mere Mehboob: 'She will never move on from Animal'

Mere Mehboob, the new song from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Who Wala Video, was released on Monday evening. The sensuous dance number features the two leads and a gamut of backup dancers gyrating in a dimly lit area. While the catchy tune and beats have had fans tapping their feet along, the choreography has evoked mixed reactions. Many fans have even called some of the steps – particularly those given to Triptii – cringe and embarrassing. (Also read: Triptii Dimri reveals relatives told her parents 'no one is going to marry her' after she became an actor) Triptii Dimri's funky steps in Mere Mehboob have left the internet divided

Mere Mehboob has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Shilpa Rao. The music video has Triptii Dimri in an uncharacteristic sultry avatar with some of the dance moves requiring her to do pelvic thrusts and gyrations while lying on the floor. After the song was released, snippets of these moves were shared on various social media platforms with Twitter and Reddit criticising the choreography.

Viewers call Mere Mehboob ‘embarrassing’

“This is embarrassing for Triptii. So cringe,” read the caption of one post on Reddit. The top comment on it read, “OMG the choreographer needs to be put in jail what the actual f*** are they making her do!” A tweet said that even though Tripti isn’t a great dancer, the choreographer deserves flak for the awkward dancing in the song: “Tripti is a bad dancer but sack the choreographer! They've done an awful job.”

Fans blame Animal for Triptii's image

Several fans of Triptii said that her intimate scene in Animal had turned things around for her, but also typecast her as a sex symbol of sorts. “Literally they are making Tripti do anything, she will never be able to move on from Animal movie…she did one bold scene and now they will make sure she repeats some cheap moves or scenes again and again,” read one tweet.

Many Twitter users said they felt sorry for the actor, who had proved her acting mettle in films like Qala and Bulbbul before her big break with Animal. One commented, “From Laila Majnu, Qala, Bulbul to THIS???? Her downfall is kinda crazy man.” Another wrote, “She deserves roles like Deepika, Priyanka, Kriti but she is getting roles like Nora and Malaika.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a comedy about a lost sex tape of a newly-married couple from the '90s. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii as the titular couple, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari. It is set to be released in theatres on October 11.