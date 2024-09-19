Triptii Dimri reveals relatives told her parents 'no one is going to marry her' after she became an actor

'People said mean things to my parents'

She said, "I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay (Mumbai), you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."

She added, "There was a point when I was confused, because, you know, you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, 'No, I have not done it'." Triptii also ecalled how her parents were proud of her after her first film Laila Majnu's release, adding her father called her and 'he was just very happy'.

'People have liked my work'

Earlier this year, Triptii, who became a national sensation ever since the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023), opened up about being labelled India's 'crush'. She attended an event in Mumbai, when she was asked about her 'national crush' tag and if it bothered her.

She said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

Triptii added, “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate.”

Triptii, who has been a part of films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala, recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. She played Ranbir's love interest, Zoya, in the action film that also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shakti Kapoor, among others. She was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz.