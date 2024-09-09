Nora’s career crying in the corner: Triptii's leaked dance number for Rajkummar Rao-starrer has the internet divided

After having seen through the release of Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri has seamlessly moved onto her next project, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Vicky aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is eyeing an early October release, October 11 to be exact, and is thus in the last leg of production. Fans draw comparisons between Triptii Dimri and Nora Fatehi after former's first-ever dance number finds its way onto the internet

Ahead of the same, a snippet of Triptii from what will be her first-ever dance number has made its way onto the internet. The earnest attempt, of course has garnered reactions of all kinds.

It'sTriptii Dimri vs Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has made a mark for herself via her one-of-a-kind dancing prowess when it comes to Bollywood's recent churn of sultry songs. One can easily call her the poster girl for the same, something that Nora proudly owns. Does she then have competition? A part of the internet surely thinks so. Several comments under Triptii's leaked dance footage straight from the sets of the film reflected this: "Nora’s career crying in the corner 😂" and "Tripti ✅ Nora ❌". Some even had an explanation to share with regards to why Triptii might just overtake Nora, if her dance number goes on to become a big hit. Some comments elaborating on the possibility read: "Nora Bollywood shadi ko lekar kuch controversial statement diya tha.after that her career is down" and "Ek chj notice kr rhi hu jbse ek podcast m Nora ne bollywood walo k dark side reveal ki tbse ek bhi item song m cast nhi hui.. strange na? 🤔".

Some internet users also got down to critiquing Triptii's dancing skills, asserting that she was no match for the likes of Nora or even Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor. A few such reactions read: ""Not viral ! Not even worth going viral ! 😂😂😂", "Shraddha kapoor best dance moves ❤️😍", "Not everyone can dance just coz they look good. Hello bollywood. Wakie wakie", "Zbrdasti wala dance 😂" and "But nora and tammana alag level hai".

Do you think Triptii's dance number will be a hit with the audience in the near future?