Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Twitter Review: Rajkummar-Triptii get mixed reactions; fans say ‘need Jigra to watch it’

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are two actors who are currently at the top of their game. Rajkummar is still soaring high on the success of his blockbuster hit horror comedy Stree 2, which continues minting money at the box office even after arriving on OTT. Meanwhile, Triptii has been unstoppable after portraying Bhabhi 2 opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (2023). So when the two came together for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, fans obviously had high expectations. The trailer further suggested an entertaining watch, with Vijay Raaz and Mallika Sherawat shining brightest. However, when the film released today, the internet was left divided. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has arrived in theatres today

Some movie-buffs were straight out disappointed. One such Twitter review read: “This movie felt like a badly written play executed at the last moment without any practice. The story is so inconsistent that it feels like a different movie after every 10-20 mins. Seriously you need JIGRA to watch this film 💀 Rating -1.5/5”, whereas another unsatiated internet user shared, “#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo ⭐️⭐️Too many characters. Except #VijayRaaz, no one really impresses. #TriptiDimri is the weakest of all. #RajkumarRao is just ok. Writing and direction of the film are below avg. After a certain point, you barely laugh or find the film entertaining.”

However, there were also some fans who enjoyed the Rajkummar and Triptii-starrer. For instance, one happy netizen shared, “#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo first half :It started well delivering a fully engaging and laughable ride🤣 @RajkummarRao sir I just want to say “ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge”. #VijayRaaz and #MallikaSherawat dance number was totally unexpected 🔥🤌 Full Paisa Vasool First Half”, while another tweet read: “- #RajkummarRao after #Stree2 is fantastic with one liners. - #TriptiDimri did some comedy. - Other cast did their work. - Some scenes are Hilarious, Watchable. - #ShehnaazGiII Rocks. - Weak story, Messy Climax #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo.”

In the film, Rajkummar and Triptii have played the role of a newly married couple who lose the recording of their first night together. Vijay will be seen as a cop whereas Mallika is his one true love, who could not have cared less about her ‘aashiq’. Shehnaaz Gill has also made a cameo in the comedy, on a sultry dance track. Well, after reading these reviews, are you planning to book your tickets for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video?