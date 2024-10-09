Netizens rally behind Triptii Dimri who said she ‘cried a lot after Animal'; comment ‘she has such a naivete about her'

Triptii Dimri recently shared her experience with the backlash she encountered following the debut of the blockbuster Animal (2023). In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia (BeerBiceps) on his YouTube channel, she revealed that she was deeply affected, shedding tears for several days as she processed the unexpected negativity aimed at her. Reflecting on the contrasting reactions to Animal, Triptii remarked, “Pre-Animal, there was no criticism. Post the film, there has been a lot of criticism, but I think that is the side effect of being mainstream. Overall, I am happy, because I am getting to work with such important people. But initially, it was difficult, because during Bulbbul and Qala, there was absolutely no criticism. I’d read my comments and I’d be so happy and think, ‘People are only writing good things, there’s no problem in life.’ Netizens rally behind Triptii Dimri

Cut to, Animal. I always read all the comments, and I remember for a month I couldn’t understand what was happening, I just did my job, couldn’t understand why was I getting so much negativity. It was a difficult month for me, because half of the world was celebrating me and the other half was trying to put me down. I was focusing more on the negative than the positive.”

The national crush of the country also said, “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get. I spoke to my sister, who told me to own it. ‘You know what you’ve done, achieved what you have achieved.’ I am a sensitive person, if I have a fight with someone, I go into my shell. So, even then, I was getting affected a lot. I didn’t know what to focus on, there was so much happening, including work. There was no time to sit down and process.”

Netizens rallied in support of the actor in a rare show of love and flooded the comment sections with positivity. “She has such a naivete about her. I hope she remains the same, despite all the fame, success and wealth that's coming her way💖,” said one. “She handled that sudden wave of fame, hype, criticisms and support really well,” said another while one more fan commented on her upbringing. “She is quite grounded …upbringing really matters,” they said.

Others came to her defence saying, “I think tripti is genuinely just a super sweet, down-to-earth girl who faced a lot of insecurities due to her early career flops and the trauma of being an outsider, trapped in this confident shell that she has created for her own mental health.” “Unfortunate to see how people claiming to be ‘feminists’ can be so rude towards a woman just for doing a role,” said one more supporter. Another fan brought trolls into the conversation saying, “She gets hate for no reason! I genuinely feel happy to see her grow. And the conversation is not always nepo/outsider, but if someone is good and is successful, people just go all out to shame them for some reason! That's how social media works - trolls/bots/PR.” This unique outpouring of positive comments showcased the community that stands behind the actor, supporting her skills rather than the roles she does.