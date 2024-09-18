Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; fans say ‘ruko King aa raha hai’

2023 was a phenomenal year for Shah Rukh Khan, who made his comeback on the silver screen after a 5-year-long hiatus. He soared high on the crazy success of Pathaan, made new records with Jawan before closing the year with Dunki. Similarly 2024 is turning out to be exceptional for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who delivered a blockbuster hit with Stree 2. This horror comedy emerged as one of the rare sequels which outshines even the original, according to Twitter reviews. Well, Rajkummar and Shraddha now have a new milestone to celebrate— Stree 2 has beaten SRK’s Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. Fans are convinced King will beat Stree 2 after the horror comedy breaks Jawan's record

Rajkummar and Shraddha’s horror comedy collected ₹586 crore nett domestically, beating Shah Rukh-Atlee’s passion project which had a lifetime collection of ₹582.31 crore in Hindi. The news has spread on social media like wildfire. Fans of the horror comedy universe are obviously over the moon with joy. Celebrating the success of Stree 2, one internet user gushed, “Wo stree hai kuch bhee kar sakti hai 😂👏”, whereas another fan stated, “Jalwa hai Shraddha Kapoor ka 😍😍😍.” Well, Shah Rukh’s fans have now retaliated in the comment section of a paparazzi post, which reported the news.

SRK fans retaliate after Stree 2 breaks Jawan's record

Referring to the cameos in Stree 2, which were a major highlight of the horror comedy, one SRK fan stated: “itna Sare Camio Aaye Varun Dhawan Akhsay Kumar And Tamanah Tab Jake Hit Hui SRK Akela Aya Jawan Me Aur Blockbuster Hui 😂1150CR…”, while another social media user shared, “Srk be like wo to bas surwat hain ruko ruko mera bhi king aa raha hain 😂🔥.” Another netizen agreed and wrote: “Next SRK movie will break records again 😍”, while a comment read: “The King aa raha Firse new record banane.”

Shah Rukh will soon return to the silver screen with King, which fans are sure will break Stree 2’s record. Also starring SRK’s actor daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, the massy action-drama is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Do you think King will be able to beat Stree 2?