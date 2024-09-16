Shraddha Kapoor drops a spoiler for Stree 3 in a fun interaction with fan; shares BTS pics from Stree 2 set

After an excruciatingly long wait, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao returned to the silver screen with Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel to their 2018 film Stree. But the wait was definitely worth it, not just for the audience but also the team. While fans witnessed an epic horror comedy, which will feature on the pages of Hindi cinema’s history, makers enjoyed a record-breaking victory at the box office. We also finally found out who Shraddha’s character is in the beloved universe! But nobody, except for Rajkummar aka Vicky, ever learnt her name. Well, that will change in Stree 3. Shraddha Kapoor and director Amar Kaushik on the sets of Stree 2

Yes, you read that right. But how do we know this? Well, Shraddha has made this revelation under her latest social media post. We are talking about the clip that the actor shared on her Instagram handle recently. Shraddha shared a fun slideshow of behind the scene snaps from the set of Stree 2, ranging from gorgeous photographs of her dressed in a lehenga with long hair falling over her shoulder to badass clicks of the actor in action as she fought against Sarkata. In the caption below, Shraddha wrote: “50% Pookie 50% Maaru kya ??? 😋.”

Many fans expressed their delight in the comment section below, calling Shraddha ‘100% Pookie’. Meanwhile, one social media user asked the question which has been on all our minds since we watched Stree 2. This particular comment read: “But name kya tha ye to batado @shraddhakapoor.” Much to our delight, Shraddha replied, “pakka bataungi! Stree 3 mein 😋.”

Shraddha's interaction with a fan on social media

Not only did the actor confirm that there will be a third installment to her Stree series but also shared that her character’s name will be revealed in it. Earlier this month, director Amar Kaushik had also stated that Stree 3 is on the cards, but it will take the project at least three more years. Well, if the film will be as good as Stree 2, we are so ready!