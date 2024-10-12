Aap Jeff Bezos ke ghar gaye?’: Mallika Sherawat opens up about meeting Amazon founder in podcast with BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is back with another podcast after dropping a video of his conversation with Naval Ravikant a few days ago. His latest guest is Mallika Sherawat, and they plunge into a candid conversation about her work, her personal life, and her meeting world-renowned personalities, including Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris. The image shows Mallika Sherawat, who revealed what it was like to meet Jeff Bezos while appearing in a podcast with BeerBiceps. (File Photo, Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia)

“Mallika Sherawat on Jeff Bezos,” Allahbadia wrote on his Instagram as he shared a podcast snippet where Sherawat talks about the Amazon founder. “Aap Jeff Bezos he ghar gaye? (You visited Jeff Bezos’ house).” BeerBiceps asks the actor. She replies, “Ji, Washington DC may (Yes, in Washington DC.”

“Jeff Bezos Kaise hai? (How is Jeff Bezos?),” the content creator asks next and Mallika Sherawat replies, “Focused. Laser sharp focus.” Then, she shares an interesting tidbit on how the billionaire manages work-life balance.

“But on weekends, no work. Only relax, spend time with the family,” she reveals, adding, “My interaction with him was at a party where he had invited me. So it was wonderful.”

In the full podcast video, shared on YouTube, she also expresses how being a “girl from Haryana” and meeting Jeff Bezos felt surreal.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Social media’s reaction:

The audience's admiration for Mallika Sherawat was evident in their reactions to the podcast. One individual wrote, “She's so lovely, and she was so ahead of her time.” Another added, “I love the way she speaks.” A third joined, “I didn't know that Mallika is such a graceful, well-spoken... extremely likeable person.”

Mallika Sherawat on meeting Kamala Harris:

She also mentions meeting Kamala Harris almost a decade ago in the podcast. She excitedly adds that it feels unreal that she once met and spent time with someone who could be the future president of the US.

Mallika Sherawat further opens up about the “reality of Bollywood,” “Changing perceptions of women in the film industry,” “Being single,” “Indian vs Western culture,” and more.