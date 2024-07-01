 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the importance of morning routines and adequate sleep | Trending - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the importance of morning routines and adequate sleep

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 01, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is someone who many people find motivation in. Recently, a video showcasing him talking about his morning routine was posted on X.

Numerous individuals look up to founders, CEOs and other people in leadership positions to take inspiration and learn from them. Among such leaders, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is someone who many people find motivation in. Recently, a video showcasing Bezos talking about his morning routine was shared on social media and has gone viral.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared his morning routine.(AP)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared his morning routine.(AP)

In the video, Bezos said, "I go to bed early, I wake up early, I like to putter in the morning. I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school. My puttering time is very important to me. That's why I set my first meeting for 10 am." (Also Read: ‘I learned this amazing technique from Jeff Bezos’: Ghazal Alagh on how she conducts strategic meetings)

He further shared that he likes to do high IQ meetings before lunch, by 5 pm, he likes to shift the day's work for the next morning. He also spoke about the importance of having an eight hour sleep.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 30. Since being shared, it has gained more than 3.2 million views. The post also has numerous likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about this video:

An individual wrote, "That 'puttering' time is so important. Waking up early allows you to ease into the day instead of rushing out the door. It gives you an opportunity to get your mind/body/spirit ready to tackle the day. I love to be up early and just sit and ponder my day/life."

Another added, "Most of an executives job is thinking, researching, planning to come to a decision."

"Yep - that's a very good routine for sure. It's Better to set up high-taxing work early on during the day as opposed to later. The mind gets tired," commented a third.

News / Trending / Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the importance of morning routines and adequate sleep
