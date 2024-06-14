‘I learned this amazing technique from Jeff Bezos’: Ghazal Alagh on how she conducts strategic meetings

Ghazal Alagh took to LinkedIn to share a post on how she conducts strategic meetings at her company, Honasa Consumer Ltd, which she co-founded with her husband. She also added that she learned this “amazing technique” from Jeff Bezos. Ghazal Alagh shared this picture of a meeting at her company and said it shows a technique she learned from Jeff Bezos. (LinkedIn/Ghazal Alagh)

“Imagine your consumers sitting in every strategic meeting you hold. We at Honasa Consumer Ltd., keep one chair empty at each of our strategic meetings and assume that our consumers are sitting there. I learned this amazing technique from Jeff Bezos, and it’s improving decision-making standards at Honasa,” the entrepreneur wrote on LinkedIn. In the following lines, she added how the technique has helped her.

“Our goal is to be one of the market’s most consumer-conscious companies,” she added in the concluding lines. She completed her post with a picture from her meeting room.

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 1,000 reactions. The share has also collected several likes.

“Great initiative! Kudos! Just curious: while making decisions on employee policies, do you also keep employees in the room? I wish more entrepreneurs were as employee-conscious as they try to be customer-conscious. Because, at the end of the day, how your consumers feel is largely dependent on how your employees feel. Isn't it?” asked an individual.

Another added, “By putting the consumer at the heart of every strategy, businesses can create more meaningful connections, drive customer satisfaction, and build long-term loyalty.”

A third social media user commented, “I don't assume I consider consumers in the meeting because the customer is the king”.

A fourth wrote, “Just like how Amazon does it!! It's quite an interesting method.”

Ghazal Alagh started her career as a corporate trainee at NIIT in 2008. In 2012, she launched dietexpert.in, but it lasted for a year. In 2016, she co-founded Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (Mamaearth) with her husband, Varun Alagh.

