‘When you shouldn’t think about starting-up?’ Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh lists 3 crucial points

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, often uses X to share insights, interact with her followers, or champion causes close to her heart. Through the posts, she offers glimpses into her entrepreneurial journey and shares tips to assist others in their endeavours. From talking about getting out of her comfort zone to sharing start-up wisdom, her posts on various topics often spark conversations. In her latest share, she listed three points about when one shouldn’t think about starting-up. Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, often shares tips for entrepreneurs launching their start-ups. (File Photo)

“Here’s when you shouldn’t think about starting-up,” she wrote, adding, “You’re just chasing money without a passion for long-term building,” as the first point.

The second point she mentioned read, “You want to look and feel ‘cool’ because everyone is talking about it”. As the third point, she added, “You don’t like to work hard and think you can hire people who will build for you.”

“Can you think of any other reason why someone should not start up? Share your thoughts below,” she posted, inviting people to participate in a discussion.

Take a look at her share below:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has accumulated more than 600 views. The share has further collected nearly 50 likes.

How did X users react to the post?

An individual wrote, “Whoever thinks it's going to be an easy ride”.

Another added, “4. When the vision is not big, the problem is not hard enough. 5. When you aren't sure why you are doing it. 6. When you are not mentally prepared to do whatever and however long it takes to do it.”

A third reacted to the post with a thumbs-up emoticon.

In her own words on LinkedIn, Ghazal Alagh is a “corporate trainer turned artist and a mompreneur.” She aims to change the “beauty landscape of India in this digital era” by understanding consumers' needs.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Ghazal Alagh? What would you like to add to her list?