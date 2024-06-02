Startup Wisdom: Ghazal Alagh on self-care, success, and standing out in business

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh often takes to social media to share various updates. Not only that, but she also posts about the valuable lessons she learned from her startups. Recently, Ghazal Alagh shared six major lessons she gleaned from her '10,000+ hours, 7+ years, and 3 startups'. Since she made the post, it went viral on social media, resonating with many and garnering widespread attention. (Also Read: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh on what she learnt from her kids: 'My little ones taught me…') Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh shared this image on X.(X/@GhazalAlagh)

1. "Success will always lead you to want more, but don't get hung up on the next big one."

2. "Taking care of yourself is not selfish; it benefits both you and your business."

3. "Surrounding yourself with supportive people keeps you and your business going strong."

4. "Long-term plans are great, but focus on your next step first."

5. "Accept your quirks; they make you stand out."

6. "Do not let your work consume you. Every stumble is a stepping stone."

Earlier, in a post, Alagh mentioned how founders of Infosys, LinkedIn, Netflix, and Reddit "believe that work-life balance does not exist for people building businesses." Then, she shared her own view of the concept.

She wrote, "The work-life balance debate arises from misunderstanding what it really is. Instead of viewing it as a rigid concept, we need to recognise that work-life balance is created, not found. It's a subjective term that varies based on one's aspirations, priorities, and stage in life. What may seem like an ideal balance to one person could be completely off for another."

She further added, "Some might choose to balance it on a day-to-day basis. Someone else can choose to balance over a week by stretching on weekdays and chilling on weekends. Others can choose to balance it over a decade, where they stretch for seven years and take a sabbatical for three years."