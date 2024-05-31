 Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh on what she learnt from her kids: 'My little ones taught me…' - Hindustan Times
Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh on what she learnt from her kids: 'My little ones taught me…'

ByMallika Soni
May 31, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Several social media users responded to Ghazal Alagh's post sharing lessons that they had learnt from their kids.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared lessons that she has learnt from her children. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ghazal Alagh said that kids are “life's most unexpected teachers”.

Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh shared some lessons that she has learnt from her kids. (X/@GhazalAlagh)
Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh shared some lessons that she has learnt from her kids. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

"Kids are life's most unexpected teachers. Here's what my little ones have taught me: Finding happiness in simple things, accepting others without judgement, listening to the body's needs, staying curious and asking questions. If you have a kid, you have a mentor for life. They might surprise you!" she wrote.

Read more: These 5 habits ‘separate top 1% of people from the rest’, as per Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh

Several users responded to her post sharing lessons that they had learnt from their kids.

One user wrote, “My best learning from kids - They do only stuff which has joy & fun element. Even the work.”

A second commented, “That is so true! Having a child around you teaches you how life is meant to be lived and as adults we just come up with ways to mess it up more and more.”

Read more: Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love'

Some users also praised Ghazal Alagh for sharing such posts as one wrote, “Taking right clues from the events of life is so important in life. Your wisdom is also fine clue Ghazal. Thanks for sharing them. May you be Blessed!”

Read more: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh thanks PM Modi: ‘Aapke aashirvaad aur sarkaar ke support se…’

Earlier, Ghazal Alagh shared five qualities that separate top one per cent individuals from the rest noting, "“5 habits that separate the top 1% of people from the rest. 1. They’re consistent with their habits and promises. 2. They keep quality people around. 3. They do more and speak less. 4. They read and invest in gaining more knowledge. 5. They plan their days, weeks, and months ahead of time.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

