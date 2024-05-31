Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh on what she learnt from her kids: 'My little ones taught me…'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared lessons that she has learnt from her children. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ghazal Alagh said that kids are “life's most unexpected teachers”. Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh shared some lessons that she has learnt from her kids. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

"Kids are life's most unexpected teachers. Here's what my little ones have taught me: Finding happiness in simple things, accepting others without judgement, listening to the body's needs, staying curious and asking questions. If you have a kid, you have a mentor for life. They might surprise you!" she wrote.

Several users responded to her post sharing lessons that they had learnt from their kids.

One user wrote, “My best learning from kids - They do only stuff which has joy & fun element. Even the work.”

A second commented, “That is so true! Having a child around you teaches you how life is meant to be lived and as adults we just come up with ways to mess it up more and more.”

Some users also praised Ghazal Alagh for sharing such posts as one wrote, “Taking right clues from the events of life is so important in life. Your wisdom is also fine clue Ghazal. Thanks for sharing them. May you be Blessed!”

