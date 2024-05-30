 These 5 habits ‘separate top 1% of people from the rest’, as per Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh - Hindustan Times
These 5 habits ‘separate top 1% of people from the rest’, as per Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Ghazal Alagh said that qualities like staying consistent with habits and promises and being surrounded by quality people are important for success.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared five qualities that separate top one per cent individuals from the rest. These included qualities like staying consistent with habits and promises and being surrounded by quality people, she shared.

Ghazal Alagh said that qualities such as staying consistent with habits and promises helped separate the top 1% of people from the rest.
Ghazal Alagh said that qualities such as staying consistent with habits and promises helped separate the top 1% of people from the rest.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ghazal Alagh said that actions are louder than words, adding, “5 habits that separate the top 1% of people from the rest. 1. They’re consistent with their habits and promises. 2. They keep quality people around. 3. They do more and speak less. 4. They read and invest in gaining more knowledge. 5. They plan their days, weeks, and months ahead of time.”

Earlier, Ghazal Alagh shared a key trait required to excel in life- not competing with others but rather focussing on your own growth.

The Mamaearth CEO shared in a post on X, “Stop trying to compete against everyone else. The race is only with yourself. > Strive to be better than you were yesterday> Outwork your own doubts and insecurities."

She also flagged the pitfalls of analysis paralysis and said that overanalyzing or overthinking can lead to the killing of many dreams as, “Analysis paralysis kills more dreams than failure ever did. Stop debating and start creating. Put your ideas out into the world, and let the market be your truth detector. You'll learn more from one customer interaction than from a thousand internal meetings. The sooner you ship, the sooner you'll know if you're on the right track.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / These 5 habits 'separate top 1% of people from the rest', as per Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh
