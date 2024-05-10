Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh shares secret to success: ‘Stop competing… outwork’

Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Ghazal Alagh said that in order to be truly successful you should stop trying to compete with others and focus more and more on competing against your former self. This will actually propel you to greater growth, she said. The Mamaearth CEO shared in a post on X (formally Twitter), “Stop trying to compete against everyone else. The race is only with yourself. > Strive to be better than you were yesterday> Outwork your own doubts and insecurities. Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh shared top secrets for success at work.

So, this means that for everyone the benchmark should not be other people and their progress, it should rather be you and your former self, she said.

Ghazal Alagh asserted, "When you're truly competing against your former self, that's when growth happens.”

Earlier, the Mamaearth co-founder also flagged the pitfalls of analysis paralysis and said that overanalyzing or overthinking can lead to the killing of many dreams.

She wrote on X, “Analysis paralysis kills more dreams than failure ever did. Stop debating and start creating. Put your ideas out into the world, and let the market be your truth detector. You'll learn more from one customer interaction than from a thousand internal meetings. The sooner you ship, the sooner you'll know if you're on the right track.”