 TCS CEO earns ₹25.36 crore- least among IT firms heads. Who earns the highest? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TCS CEO earns 25.36 crore- least among IT firms heads. Who earns the highest?

ByMallika Soni
May 10, 2024 08:42 AM IST

K Krithivasan's salary is the lowest amongst the large IT firms. TCS outgoing chief operating officer NG Subramaniam earned more than K Krithivasan in FY24.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD K Krithivasan received 25.36 crore in annual compensation in FY24, the company revealed in its annual report. This implies that his salary is the lowest amongst the large IT firms in India. Even TCS outgoing chief operating officer NG Subramaniam earned more than K Krithivasan in FY24.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan during a press conference in Mumbai.(PTI)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan during a press conference in Mumbai.(PTI)

Read more: How much India’s largest IT services firm TCS paid its CEO K Krithivasan in FY24

Although, it should be noted that K Krithivasan’s salary as CEO is for 10 months while NG Subramaniam’s was for the full year. K Krithivasan took over as the CEO from Rajesh Gopinathan on June 1, 2023 who received a total remuneration of 29.16 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Working in IT services companies? You could expect this much salary hike in 2024

What we know about K Krithivasan's compensation?

K Krithivasan's pay check includes basic salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances as well as commission. As per TCS' annual report, K Krithivasan received a commission of 21 crore in FY24. However, his compensation does not include employee stock purchase scheme (ESPS) and he holds around 11,232 stocks in the company.

Read more: Wipro's Srinivas Pallia is second-highest paid CEO in industry. His salary is…

What about other IT firms and salaries of their top bosses?

Other major IT firms have not yet released their annual reports for FY24. Although in FY23, Infosys’ CEO Salil Parekh earned the most amongst IT company CEOs as he had a remuneration of 56 crore. This is followed by the newly appointed Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia whose annual remuneration package is almost 50 crore. HCL CEO C Vijayakumar earned 28.4 crore in FY23 while Tech Mahindra’s Mohit Joshi’s got 6.5 crore and an equal amount in annual variable pay in FY22-23.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / TCS CEO earns 25.36 crore- least among IT firms heads. Who earns the highest?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On