 Wipro's new CEO Srinivas Pallia will earn this much in one year. His variable may be $3 million
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Wipro's new CEO Srinivas Pallia will earn this much in one year. His variable may be $3 million

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Srinivas Pallia has worked at Wipro for over three decades. His last role was as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro's biggest and fastest-growing strategic market.

Wipro's new chief executive officer Srinivas Pallia will receive up to $6 million in annual remuneration after the board of the company approved a payment of $4.33 million as compensation to former CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. Srinivas Pallia was appointed as the CEO and MD of the company after Thierry Delaporte resigned a year earlier than scheduled.

Srinivas Pallia, chief executive officer of Wipro Ltd., during a news conference in Bengaluru, India.(Bloomberg)
Srinivas Pallia, chief executive officer of Wipro Ltd., during a news conference in Bengaluru, India.(Bloomberg)

Srinivas Pallia has worked at Wipro for over three decades. His last role was as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro's biggest and fastest-growing strategic market. 

Srinivas Pallia's pay package 

Srinivas Pallia's salary comprises various components- fixed and variable elements, the company said in an exchange filing. His base salary is expected to range from $1.75 million to $3 million annually and he is eligible for a variable pay of almost $1.75 million to $3 million annually. 

The complete payout will depend on the company's performance against predefined metrics, Wipro said.

Srinivas Pallia's incentives 

Srinivas Pallia's salary will also include long-term incentives in the form of stock compensation totalling $4 million. This consists- Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) of $1.4 million and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) of $2.6 million.

What about Thierry Delaporte and his salary?

Former Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte was among the highest-paid CEOs in India last year. His annual package was over 82 crore (roughly $10 million).

"The payment is proposed to be made in recognition of Delaporte’s contributions in driving significant transformation at Wipro during his tenure as CEO and MD, and with a view to enable a smooth transition, ensure business continuity, and to ensure adherence to postengagement obligations," the company said.

