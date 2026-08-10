Law and order under tin roof at Maurice Nagar’s police station

With the Maurice Nagar police station currently operating from under a tin roof with crumbling walls, Delhi Police is seeking land for the construction of a permanent structure and has written to Delhi University, which owns the land in the area, in this regard. Operating from under a tin roof with crumbling walls, Delhi Police say the current makeshift structure of the Maurice Nagar police station is inadequate to deal with the growing security requirements in Delhi University’s North campus area. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In at least two letters addressed to the vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh over the last three months, police have stressed that the current makeshift structures have become inadequate to deal with the growing security requirements in the university area.

They have not heard from DU so far. “A committee has been formed to identify the land parcel and inform the officials at DU. We had identified two places and informed them verbally, but they have not given an answer,” said an officer aware of the matter.

The DU VC did not respond to HT’s calls and messages for comment.

Maurice Nagar in north Delhi lies within the DU’s North Campus, just around 500 metres from Miranda House on one side and the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on another. It is, therefore, particularly familiar to students who approach the station for anything from lost phones to harassment in college to fights that break out during the university elections and annual festivals. Police also maintain law and order in the area and provides security outside colleges if asked for.

According to police records, the temporary police station — spread over 944 square yards — was built in 2004 after it was shifted from near Bonta Park, where it had been functioning since 1988.

The structure still has a tin roof. On Tuesday, as it rained in the city, water seeped through places in the ceiling. Damp patches were visible in several walls, while others appeared to be crumbling. Sections were missing from many of the wooden doors that also had paint chipping.

The location of the station, adjacent to the Najafgarh drain, is “very dangerous, especially during the monsoon when the drain fills up,” one officer who has worked there for over three years told HT.