Delhi mulls Haryana’s family card to streamline welfare delivery, check duplication

New Delhi: The Delhi government is studying Haryana’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) – a family card for welfare schemes, pensions and public services – to see whether a similar initiative can be launched in the Capital, an official familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The proposed family card, if launched, is likely to be Aadhaar-linked and issued in the name of the eldest woman member of the family, the official said.

The proposed family card, if launched, is likely to be Aadhaar-linked and issued in the name of the eldest woman member of the family, the official said. It will contain family details and information on government schemes and benefits being accessed by the household.

The initiative aims to create a unified database of families in the Capital and help the government identify beneficiaries, improve welfare delivery and check duplication.

“The family card will ensure that ineligible beneficiaries are weeded out. It will also be linked to MCD records of births and deaths, ensuring that the deceased are struck off the lists,” said the official.

According to officials, the government is also examining how to collect and update household-level information and link it with existing government databases.

Haryana’s family card maintains a family database containing member details and serves as a platform for several government services and welfare schemes.

The Delhi government is exploring whether a similar mechanism can be adapted to the city’s requirements, given that residents receive schemes administered by multiple departments and agencies, the official said.

The move is also expected to strengthen data-driven policymaking by giving the government a clearer picture of families’ socio-economic profiles and welfare coverage.

The card, however, would not necessarily replace existing identity or beneficiary documents, the official said.

The government’s revenue and information technology departments are currently examining the technical and administrative aspects of the proposal.

The official said the initiative would require coordination among various departments to ensure that family information is updated regularly and that changes such as births, deaths, marriages, migration and changes in economic status are reflected in the database.