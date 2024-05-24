Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh thanks PM Modi: ‘Aapke aashirvaad aur sarkaar ke support se…’

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter praised her husband Varun Alagh. Vowing to create lakhs of jobs in the next decade, Ghazal Alagh said that through her company she wishes to take Indian "beauty to the world and place the Bharat flag everywhere." Ghazal Alagh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter praised her husband Varun Alagh.

She said that PM Modi's appreciation had ignited her passion and made her more determined to succeed. She said, “Thank you @narendramodiji. Aapke aashirvaad aur Modi sarkaar ke support ke sath lakhon jobs create karenge agle 10 saal mein. (With your blessing and the government's support, we can create lakhs of jobs in the next 10 years). This truly fuels our passion and makes us even more determined to succeed. We will take Indian beauty to the world and place the Bharat flag everywhere.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This comes after PM Modi reacted to a video shared by union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in which Varun Alagh could be heard saying that Mamaearth was able to create jobs owing to the ecosystem created by the central government.

He said, “Today we employ more than 10,000 people. It couldn't have been possible but for the ecosystem provided by the Modi government.”

“We come from middle-class families, including my wife Ghazal and me. 2016 was the year when Startup India was started, and that’s the year we quit our jobs and decided to start this company. In just seven years, we have been able to make the company public, and we have employed over 10,000 people now,” he added.

PM Modi responded to Varun Alagh's comments and said, “Keep up the great work and continue to inspire others with your success, Varun! Ours is a government that actively encourages Start-ups and wealth creation. We are proud of the youthful energy in every part of our nation, especially the Tier-2 and 3 cities.”