Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh feels women should use these 5 power phrases more: Watch

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 03:57 PM IST

The video received a lot of praise from users as a lot of people agreed with Ghazal Alagh's opinion.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, who was in the list of India's top 10 female entrepreneurs published by IDFC Bank in December of last year, recently shared five powerful statements that women should feel free to say.

Ghazal Alagh shared five powerful statements that women should feel free to say.
Ghazal Alagh shared five powerful statements that women should feel free to say.

According to her, the five phrases are: ”No,” “I’m proud of myself,” “I disagree and here’s why,” “Yes I can,” “I deserve.”

"These 5 Power Phrases will boost your confidence (everyone can use them) like magic. It’s time to Silence the self-doubt and crush it at work," she wrote in the caption.

The video received a lot of praise from users. A lot of people seemed to agree with her, with the comment box being flooded.

"Ghazal, you are so inspiring, and seeing you brings a different kind of positivity," one user wrote.

Recently, Ghazal Alagh also spoke about the “100 hour rule,” which is about mastering a skill and practicing it deliberately for 100 hours. She has been very active on platform X and has been sharing a wide range of suggestions on various topics.

She has also been one of the judges of the Indian Shark Tank show, featuring young entrepreneurs pitching their startups to get funding.

