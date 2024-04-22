 These two new features could be added to WhatsApp: Your ‘statuses’ may change - Hindustan Times
These two new features could be added to WhatsApp: Your ‘statuses’ may change

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 01:43 PM IST

The report claimed that WhatsApp is working on a feature wherein people can respond to others’ statuses by reacting to them.

WhatsApp keeps on updating its features to provide a better user experience to its users. The instant messaging app keeps developing technology that helps us connect with friends and family more conveniently. According to a report by WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is adding two new features: a favorites tab and adding “reactions” to stories as replies.

This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo.(AFP)
This illustration photograph shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo.(AFP)

Quicker reactions to statuses

The report claimed that WhatsApp is also working on a feature wherein people can respond to others’ statuses by reacting to them to express their feelings about them. These reactions will be visible on the status screen itself. This change from the way reactions currently show up in conversations tries to maintain conversational order while still making it simple for users to interact with status changes.

Addition of a Favourites tab

WhatsApp users will be able to edit the app's settings to add, move, and remove their favourite contacts and groups. The purpose of this feature is to facilitate users' access to and organization of their favorite contacts and groups from the calls tab. It should be noted that no alerts are sent out informing users when contacts or groups are marked as favorites.

WhatsApp hasn't officially disclosed these updates and hence a final confirmation from the messaging platform to confirm these features is awaited.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / These two new features could be added to WhatsApp: Your ‘statuses’ may change
