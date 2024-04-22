Amazon, Deloitte among top 10 US companies to work at: Check full list here

LinkedIn recently released its annual list of top 10 US companies to work with in 2024. As part of LinkedIn's analysis, two lists were made public: one for large organizations with at least 5,000 employees, and another for medium companies with at least 250 employees. The organizations were assessed according to criteria like employee upskilling possibilities, gender diversity, and the pace of employee promotions and layoffs in the last year. The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York.(Reuters)

Here is the list:

1. JP Morgan Chase and Company:

JP Morgan Chase is dedicated to drawing in and developing a diverse workforce. Examples of these efforts include the Emerging Talent Program, which provides opportunities for applicants without a college degree, and Year Up, a tuition-free development program that sees more than 65 percent of participants transition into full-time positions.

2. Amazon:

Amazon provides free AI skills training through its new AI Ready program for everyone, including its employees. The program involves a $12 million commitment to generative AI scholarships.

3. Wells Fargo:

At Wells Fargo, more than 90% of positions emphasize relevant skills over college degree requirements. Wells Fargo's Professional Development Program provides training, networking, and mentorship opportunities for professional progression to employees as part of its relationship with OneTen.

4. Deloitte:

Deloitte is committed to providing personalized learning and development opportunities for its employees to develop critical leadership skills, such as how to process stress, and tech skills related to areas like AI, quantum computing, and 5G.

5. PwC:

With twelve "Inclusion Networks" available to its workers who have similar experiences, interests, and backgrounds, PwC has witnessed a 21% increase in participation over the last two years, accounting for 40% of its US workforce.

6. UnitedHealth Group:

The comprehensive health insurance plans that UnitedHealth Group provides to its employees include coverage for critical sickness, accident, and disability insurance.

7. AT&T:

three soft skills when recruiting new talent: adaptability, a customer-centric focus and a desire to collaborate are the things they prioritize the most.

8. Verizon:

Employee news program "Up to Speed" from Verizon gives "V Teamers" throughout the company a platform to showcase their work and provide updates through both live and taped broadcasts.

9. Moderna:

The company has implemented a number of benefits to help prevent employee burnout, such as wellness coaches and subsidized commuting expenses.

10. Google:

Google promotes peer learning and coaching which allows employees to learn from their colleagues in different fields.