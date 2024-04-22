Tesla cars may have X integration ‘soon’, Elon Musk says: What this means?

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and social media platform, X, has hinted about the integration of both these platforms soon. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

This happened when a follower asked if the X app could be integrated with Tesla, to which Musk replied, “Coming soon.” It means that Tesla owners will be able to use the X platform via some software update in the Tesla User interface.

There have been mixed opinions about this from people. While some think that this would be a great move, others expressed how irrelevant it is to even develop a technology that could do that.

A user commented on the X platform, “Waste of engineering time. There’s no way anybody can actively use the application while they are driving and it is uncomfortable to use in terms of typing because of your back having to twist very weirdly. The only use for it is spaces and you can’t even pause that.”

Musk was supposed to visit India on 21 April, for a two-day visit during which he was to meet the Prime Minister and other government officials to talk about the launch of Tesla in India. But because of Tesla commitments, he had postponed the trip. He looks forward to planning his visit and scheduling it later this year.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” he said.