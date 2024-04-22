 YES Bank, ICICI Bank to change service charges on savings accounts from May 1: Details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

YES Bank, ICICI Bank to change service charges on savings accounts from May 1: Details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Minimum monthly average balance, cash transaction charges, ATM interchange fees, etc are some of the different banking services that ICICI Bank will revise.

Starting on May 1, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank will modify their savings account servicing fees. In addition, both banks have made the decision to discontinue select account types.

Yes Bank will revise its minimum average balance (AMB) requirements across different savings account variants,
Yes Bank will revise its minimum average balance (AMB) requirements across different savings account variants,

ICICI Bank:

Minimum monthly average balance (MAB), cash transaction charges, ATM interchange fees, etc are some of the different banking services that ICICI Bank will revise.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Appearing for a job interview? Here are 3 tips from ex- Amazon, Deloitte HR executive: ‘Sometimes you don’t know…’

Several accounts, like Advantage Woman Savings Account, Privilege Accounts Advantage Woman Savings Account, Asset Linked Savings Account, and Aura Savings Account, etc, will be discontinued by the bank.

ICICI Bank's regular savings account’s revised charges are:

> IMPS – Outward Transactions: The bank will introduce tiered charges based on transaction amounts, ranging from 2.50 to 15 per transaction, depending on the transaction value.

> Cash Transaction Charges: ICICI Bank will adjust charges for transactions at home and non-home branches, including third-party transactions.

> Debit card annual fees: 200 p.a. ( 99 p.a. for Gramin locations).

> Cheque books: Nil for 25 cheque leaves in a year and 4 per leaf thereafter.

Yes Bank:

Read more: Voltas shares surge over 6% as UBS doubles price target. Here's why

As per Yes Bank's website, the following sites will be discontinued:

XLRATE SA, Savings Advantage/ Yes Grace / Savings Exclusive, YES Savings Select / Yes Prosperity, Prime/Ascent/Crest, Yes Respect, and Savings PRO.

Yes Bank will also revise its minimum average balance (AMB) requirements across different savings account variants:

Read more: Hong Kong bans sale of MDH, Everest spices citing presence of ethylene oxide

> Savings Account Pro Plus, Yes Essence SA, and YES Respect SA will necessitate an AMB of 25,000, with a maximum charge of 750.

> Savings Account PRO will mandate an AMB of 10,000, with a similar maximum charge of 750.

> 5000 for Savings Value / Kisan SA, the maximum charge is 500

> 2500 for My First YES, the maximum charge is 250

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / YES Bank, ICICI Bank to change service charges on savings accounts from May 1: Details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On