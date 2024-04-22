Appearing for a job interview? Here are 3 tips from ex- Amazon, Deloitte HR executive: ‘Sometimes you don’t know…’

Former Amazon and Deloitte HR executive shared important tips that can be used during job interviews. Teresa Freeman who worked as a recruiter for 25 years said that questions asked during a job interview may be difficult even for confident and experienced professionals. In conversation with CNBC Make It, the HR executive said that there are three important things that candidates need to remember during job interviews. These are: How to crack a job interview? Here are 3 tips from ex- Amazon, Deloitte HR executive for you. (Getty)

What to do when you face a tough question in the job interview?

As per Teresa Freeman repeating or reframing the question back to the interviewer can help the candidate. She said, “Sometimes you don’t know how to answer, or you may think you don’t know because you didn’t hear it right, or the way it was framed."

What to do if you don't understand what you are asked in the job interview?

In case you do not understand what you are being asked in the job interview, you can redirect the the interviewer with a related thought or example of your expertise. The former Amazon recruiter said, “I understand you’ve asked me about a time where I’ve demonstrated complex data analysis for a client. While I may not have done that, specifically, I did organise and provide data consolidation for a project for this company or this client as an intern.”

Why you should focus on showing that you are eager to learn in the job interview?

The career coach said, “So if someone says, ‘Tell me about a time you ran a complex data analysis process,’ you can say to them: ‘Unfortunately, I haven’t had the experience yet, but I’m eager to demonstrate and strengthen these skills, and I understand this is a really important part of the job. I understand from the job description that the person in this role will get to do that often, and I’m a quick learner and I’m really excited about that aspect of the job.’”