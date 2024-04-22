Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why
Apr 22, 2024 10:03 AM IST
Gujarat State Petronet share price: The company's shares were down 20% at ₹302.30 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.
The share price of Gujarat State Petronet was locked at 20% lower circuit today (April 22). This comes after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) cut pressure transmission tariff on the Gujarat State Petronet's Gujarat pipeline network by 47%. The company's shares were down 20% at ₹302.30 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.
