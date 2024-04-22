 Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Gujarat State Petronet share price: The company's shares were down 20% at ₹302.30 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.

The share price of Gujarat State Petronet was locked at 20% lower circuit today (April 22). This comes after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) cut pressure transmission tariff on the Gujarat State Petronet's Gujarat pipeline network by 47%. The company's shares were down 20% at 302.30 apiece on the BSE in morning trade. 

Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why(Image source: Pexels)
Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why(Image source: Pexels)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On