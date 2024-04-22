 IREDA shares surge over 11% today. What's happening? Should you buy? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IREDA shares surge over 11% today. What's happening? Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 10:43 AM IST

IREDA share price: The company's FY24 financial results showed an all-time high annual profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1252.23 crore.

IREDA share price: The share price of IREDA surged 11.40% today (April 22) reaching 179 apiece after the company's impressive financial performance in Q4FY24. The company's FY24 financial results showed an all-time high annual profit after tax (PAT) of 1252.23 crore- a growth of 44.83% over the previous fiscal year 2022–23. The company also said that it reduced its net non-performing assets (NPAs) to 0.99% in FY 2023–24 from 1.66% in FY 2022–23.

IREDA share price: The annual profit after tax (PAT) saw a growth of 44.83% over the previous fiscal year 2022–23.
IREDA share price: The annual profit after tax (PAT) saw a growth of 44.83% over the previous fiscal year 2022–23.

IREDA's loan book grew from 47,052.52 crore as of March 31, 2023, to 59,698.11 crore as of March 31, 2024- a growth of 26.81%.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here

Main points on IREDA's Q4 results: 

  1. The company achieved all-time high annual loan sanctions of 37,353.68 crore and disbursements of 25,089.04 crore in the financial year 2023–24. 
  2. This marks an increase of 14.63% and 15.94%, respectively, over the previous financial year loan sanctions of 32,586.60 crore and disbursements of 21,639.21 crore. Read more: Elon Musk's Texas Tesla gigafactory gets a visit from his mother: ‘Utterly fabulous’
  3. The net worth of the company as of March 31, 2024, reached 8,559.43 crore as against 5,935.17 crore, year ending March 31, 2023.
  4. The company posted a 33% YoY rise in its net profit to 337.38 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY24). 
  5. The loan sanction improved by 98.42% YoY to 23,407.57 crore as per the results. Read more: Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why
  6. Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA said, “IREDA's steadfast commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions in India indicates a promising trajectory for investors and stakeholders.”

 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / IREDA shares surge over 11% today. What's happening? Should you buy?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On