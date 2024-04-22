IREDA shares surge over 11% today. What's happening? Should you buy?
Apr 22, 2024 10:43 AM IST
IREDA share price: The company's FY24 financial results showed an all-time high annual profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1252.23 crore.
IREDA share price: The share price of IREDA surged 11.40% today (April 22) reaching ₹179 apiece after the company's impressive financial performance in Q4FY24. The company's FY24 financial results showed an all-time high annual profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1252.23 crore- a growth of 44.83% over the previous fiscal year 2022–23. The company also said that it reduced its net non-performing assets (NPAs) to 0.99% in FY 2023–24 from 1.66% in FY 2022–23.
IREDA's loan book grew from ₹47,052.52 crore as of March 31, 2023, to ₹59,698.11 crore as of March 31, 2024- a growth of 26.81%.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
Read more: Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here
Main points on IREDA's Q4 results:
- The company achieved all-time high annual loan sanctions of ₹37,353.68 crore and disbursements of ₹25,089.04 crore in the financial year 2023–24.
- This marks an increase of 14.63% and 15.94%, respectively, over the previous financial year loan sanctions of ₹32,586.60 crore and disbursements of ₹21,639.21 crore. Read more: Elon Musk's Texas Tesla gigafactory gets a visit from his mother: ‘Utterly fabulous’
- The net worth of the company as of March 31, 2024, reached ₹8,559.43 crore as against ₹5,935.17 crore, year ending March 31, 2023.
- The company posted a 33% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹337.38 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY24).
- The loan sanction improved by 98.42% YoY to ₹23,407.57 crore as per the results. Read more: Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit. Here's why
- Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA said, “IREDA's steadfast commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions in India indicates a promising trajectory for investors and stakeholders.”
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article