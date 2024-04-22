IREDA shares surge over 11% today. What's happening? Should you buy?

IREDA share price: The share price of IREDA surged 11.40% today (April 22) reaching ₹179 apiece after the company's impressive financial performance in Q4FY24. The company's FY24 financial results showed an all-time high annual profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1252.23 crore- a growth of 44.83% over the previous fiscal year 2022–23. The company also said that it reduced its net non-performing assets (NPAs) to 0.99% in FY 2023–24 from 1.66% in FY 2022–23.

