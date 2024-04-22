 Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Q4 results this week: Companies that will release their Q4 results on April 22 include Reliance Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, Tejas Networks.

Q4 results this week: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, are among key companies that are set to release their quarterly results this week. Here's a full list of companies who will release their quarterly earnings this week along with the date of release:

Q4 results this week: Here's a full list of companies who will release their quarterly earnings this week.
Q4 results this week: Here's a full list of companies who will release their quarterly earnings this week.

Q4 results on April 22: Companies that will release their Q4 results on April 22 include Reliance Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, Tejas Networks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Epigral, Rallis India, Kesoram Industries, Piccadilly Agro Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, Mahindra Logistics, K.P. Energy, Aditya Birla Money, Aarti Surfactants, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Trident Lifeline, Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries, Osiajee Texfab, Tanfac Industries, IGC Foils, IEL.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Elon Musk’s Robotaxi dreams throw Tesla into chaos: ‘Potentially painful change’

Q4 results on April 22: Firms including TATA Consumer Products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Elxsi, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cyient DLM, Huhtamaki India, NELCO, Axita Cotton, Artson Engineering, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, LKP Securities, Aro Granite Industries, Jindal Hotels, Netlink Solutions and Bkm industries will report their Q4 resutls on April 22.

Read more: Reliance Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani's RIL to declare dividend today. Check time, earnings preview

Q4 results on April 24: On Wednesday this week, companies including Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Macrotech Developers, Indian Hotels Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Tata Investment Corporation, Syngene International, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, will release their results.

Q4 results on April 25: Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, L&T Technology Services, Schaeffler India, ACC, MphasiS, Coromandel International, Laurus Labs, Cyient, Jai Balaji Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical,Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Olectra Greentech, Welspun Living, Zensar Technologies, Tanla Platforms will release their quarterly results on Thursday this week.

Read more: Varyaa Creations IPO opens for subscription today: Check GMP and other details

Q4 results on April 26: Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Supreme Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Atul, KSB, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, are among companies that are expected to release their Q4 results on Friday this week.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On