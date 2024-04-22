Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here

Q4 results this week: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, are among key companies that are set to release their quarterly results this week. Here's a full list of companies who will release their quarterly earnings this week along with the date of release: Q4 results this week: Here's a full list of companies who will release their quarterly earnings this week.

Q4 results on April 22: Companies that will release their Q4 results on April 22 include Reliance Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, Tejas Networks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Epigral, Rallis India, Kesoram Industries, Piccadilly Agro Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, Mahindra Logistics, K.P. Energy, Aditya Birla Money, Aarti Surfactants, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Trident Lifeline, Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries, Osiajee Texfab, Tanfac Industries, IGC Foils, IEL.

Q4 results on April 22: Firms including TATA Consumer Products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Elxsi, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cyient DLM, Huhtamaki India, NELCO, Axita Cotton, Artson Engineering, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, LKP Securities, Aro Granite Industries, Jindal Hotels, Netlink Solutions and Bkm industries will report their Q4 resutls on April 22.

Q4 results on April 24: On Wednesday this week, companies including Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Macrotech Developers, Indian Hotels Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Tata Investment Corporation, Syngene International, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, will release their results.

Q4 results on April 25: Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, L&T Technology Services, Schaeffler India, ACC, MphasiS, Coromandel International, Laurus Labs, Cyient, Jai Balaji Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical,Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Olectra Greentech, Welspun Living, Zensar Technologies, Tanla Platforms will release their quarterly results on Thursday this week.

Q4 results on April 26: Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Supreme Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Atul, KSB, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, are among companies that are expected to release their Q4 results on Friday this week.