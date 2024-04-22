Reliance Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani's RIL to declare dividend today. Check time, earnings preview

Reliance Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is set to release its March quarter results today. The announcement is likely to take place after market hours. The quarterly results come as shares of Reliance Industries have risen 30% over the last six months and have been trading close to their record high levels of ₹3,024. Ahead of the results, brokerage firm JPMorgan said that it notes a continued upward bias to oil which could drive Reliance's outperformance over the rest of the market and other Indian energy stocks. The brokerage maintained its "overweight" stance on the stock. Reliance Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, is seen. (Reuters)

Date and time of RIL Q4 results: Reliance Industries- India’s largest company in terms of market capitalisation- will declare the results of the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) today (April 22).

Date and time of RIL's dividend announcement: The company will also announce dividend during the Q4 announcement.

RIL Q4 results expectations: Prabhudas Lilladher expects the conglomerate to report 10.7 per cent YoY drop in profit at ₹17,230 crore, sales rising 13.7 per cent YoY to ₹2,42,020 crore and margin at 17.6 per cent.

"For Reliance's standalone segment, refining margins are expected to improve; however, petchem will remain under pressure. We expect a 2 per cent QoQ subscriber growth and flat ARPU at ₹182 per month growth in Jio while the retail segment should continue its resilient performance," it said.

ICICI Securities said that it expected Reliance to see a sharp jump in its OTC segment earnings QoQ with an estimated $1 a barrel QoQ improvement in GRMs. The brokerage said, “RJio may deliver 2 per cent QoQ rise in Ebitda, with RIL’s retail Ebitda growing 1.4 per cent QoQ. Overall, consolidated Ebitda may jump 5 per cent QoQ and PAT can rise 6 per cent QoQ in Q4FY24E.”