Zomato hikes platform fee for customers by 25%: How costly will your orders be?

Zomato has increased its platform fee on customers by 25 per cent. This means that every order from the food delivery company will have a platform cost of ₹5 per order. Although, the platform fee has surged in National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow for Zomato customers. This comes after the company increased the platform fee for users from ₹3 to ₹4 in January this year. Swiggy already charges a platform fee of ₹5 on per order. Zomato platform fee: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed.(Reuters)

Zomato platform fees: Who will be affected by the changes?

Platform fee is charged by Zomato apart from delivery charges. In case, you opt for Zomato Gold loyalty programme, you don't need to pay the delivery charges although you will have to pay the platform fees.

Zomato platform fees: Changes in the past one year

In August 2023, Zomato began charging the platform fee with ₹2 per order which was increased to ₹3 in October 2023 and then to ₹4 in January this year. Zomato's quick-commerce platform Blinkit also charges a handling charge of ₹2 on every order.

Zomato's financial performance

Zomato's quarterly profit for October-December period was at ₹138 crore. In FY 23 December quarter, the company had to attain a loss of ₹347 crore while operating revenue for Q3FY24 was 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,288 crore.

What else is changing at Zomato?

Zomato has also suspended its intercity delivery service saying that it faced legal issues. Zomato's Legends was launched in 2022 and aimed to deliver food from select restaurants in few cities to another set of cities. In 2023, Zomato started delivering pre-stocked items from other cities in lesser time.