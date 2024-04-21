 Hiring now! ‘Apple to employ 500,000 people in India’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hiring now! ‘Apple to employ 500,000 people in India’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Apple is set to employ some half-a-million people in India according to a government source.

Apple has been trying to diversify its manufacturing base away from China after facing huge difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic when the production of iPhone and other gadgets came under intense pressure. Since then, India has become a huge target for Apple to set up its base and things have been moving apace with the iPhone maker making all the right moves to set up a permanent base here. While that has applied to the infrastructure, now, increasingly, Apple has put the employees it hires here on top of its priority list too. Recently, it was in the news because of its housing plans for its staffers and now, it is focusing on hiring numbers - which are massive!

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been quickly building up Apple's presence in India in terms of infra as well as staff.(Bloomberg)
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been quickly building up Apple's presence in India in terms of infra as well as staff.(Bloomberg)

It has been reported today that Apple, via its vendors, may well end up employing over 500,000 people in India over the next three years. according to PTI quoting government sources.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This is a massive jump from the current numbers which are about 1.5 lakh people in India.

The biggest job generator for Apple is Tata Electronics, which runs two plants for it.

"Apple is accelerating hiring in India. At a conservative estimate, it is going to employ five lakh people in the next three years through its vendors and components suppliers," a senior government officer told PTI.

Such a huge workforce may be necessary as Apple wants to raise production here by over 5 times to around $40 billion (about 3.32 lakh crore) and that too within just 4-5 years.

This massive spending of funds on infrastructure and people is already being noticed for the results it is generating and the impact it is having on rivals. Market research firm Counterpoint Research, says Apple, for the first time ever, led the India market with the highest revenue in 2023. However, Samsung was still on top in terms of volume sales.

In fact, Apple has achieved the 10-million-unit mark, and more, in shipments and captured the top spot in revenue in a calendar year for the first time.

Another massive statistic showed that Apple's iPhone exports from India jumped to $12.1 billion in 2023-24 from $6.27 billion in 2022-23. This was a huge jump of almost 100 per cent - this was as per the numbers shared by trade intelligence platform The Trade Vision.

However, Apple has not made any comments on these projections or claims so far.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Hiring now! ‘Apple to employ 500,000 people in India’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On