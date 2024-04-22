 Elon Musk's Texas Tesla gigafactory gets a visit from his mother: ‘Utterly fabulous’ - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Elon Musk's Texas Tesla gigafactory gets a visit from his mother: ‘Utterly fabulous’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 09:17 AM IST

In the photo, Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk is seen dressed in blue jeans and a denim shirt.

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk visited Tesla gigafactory in Texas and shared a picture with her son on social media. Saying that the “lobby is so beautiful", Elon Musk's mother said on X (formerly Twitter), "What do you do on a Saturday? I went to the @Tesla gigafactory Texas with @elonmusk The lobby is so beautiful #AWomanMakesAPlan Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success #ItsGreatToBe76."

Elon Musk seen which his mother Maye Musk at the Tesla gigafactory in Texas.
Elon Musk seen which his mother Maye Musk at the Tesla gigafactory in Texas.

In the photo, Maye Musk is seen dressed in blue jeans and a denim shirt with her son Elon Musk who is wearing black jacket with black denims. The billionaire replied to the post saying, "Nice to see you at work," with a red heart emoji.

Users praised the post with one saying, “The architecture is next level. I'd love to visit someday” while another said, “Very nice picture of you and your son.”

A third commented, “Utterly fabulous Maye! What a perfect way to spend the day and keep celebrating your birthday! I love the way you age gracefully, boldly, and unapologetically. You live life out loud and taught the same thing to your children. You are truly a wonderful mother! ”

Elon Musk postpones India visit

This comes after Elon Musk postponed his planned trip to India citing “very heavy Tesla obligations”. The Tesla boss was expected to meet PM Modi during his two-day visit and announce investment plans for his businesses.

He said, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.”

