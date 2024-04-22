Elon Musk's Texas Tesla gigafactory gets a visit from his mother: ‘Utterly fabulous’
In the photo, Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk is seen dressed in blue jeans and a denim shirt.
Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk visited Tesla gigafactory in Texas and shared a picture with her son on social media. Saying that the “lobby is so beautiful", Elon Musk's mother said on X (formerly Twitter), "What do you do on a Saturday? I went to the @Tesla gigafactory Texas with @elonmusk The lobby is so beautiful #AWomanMakesAPlan Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success #ItsGreatToBe76."
In the photo, Maye Musk is seen dressed in blue jeans and a denim shirt with her son Elon Musk who is wearing black jacket with black denims. The billionaire replied to the post saying, "Nice to see you at work," with a red heart emoji.
Read more: Varyaa Creations IPO opens for subscription today: Check GMP and other details
Users praised the post with one saying, “The architecture is next level. I'd love to visit someday” while another said, “Very nice picture of you and your son.”
A third commented, “Utterly fabulous Maye! What a perfect way to spend the day and keep celebrating your birthday! I love the way you age gracefully, boldly, and unapologetically. You live life out loud and taught the same thing to your children. You are truly a wonderful mother! ”
Read more: Q4 results this week: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki among firms to declare earnings. Check full list here
Elon Musk postpones India visit
This comes after Elon Musk postponed his planned trip to India citing “very heavy Tesla obligations”. The Tesla boss was expected to meet PM Modi during his two-day visit and announce investment plans for his businesses.
Read more: Reliance Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani's RIL to declare dividend today. Check time, earnings preview
He said, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.”
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs