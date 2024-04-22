 Varyaa Creations IPO opens for subscription today: Check GMP and other details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varyaa Creations IPO opens for subscription today: Check GMP and other details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Varyaa Creations IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on April 22 and will close on April 25.

Varyaa Creations IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Varyaa Creations Limited opens for subscription today (April 22). The issue will close on April 25 and the price has been fixed at 150 per equity share. Through the IPO, the jewelry company is aiming to raise 20.10 crore. The issue includes 13.40 fresh shares of the company. Here's everything you need to know about Varyaa Creations IPO:

Varyaa Creations IPO: Bidders will be allocated shares likely on April 26.
Varyaa Creations IPO: Bidders will be allocated shares likely on April 26.

Read more: Zomato hikes platform fee for customers by 25%: How costly will your orders be?

Varyaa Creations IPO price: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at 150 apiece. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Varyaa Creations IPO important dates: The IPO opens for subscription on April 22 and will close on April 25. 

Read more: Bleak placement season for IIT graduates, salary packages offered below 10 lakh: Report

Varyaa Creations IPO size: The IPO attempts to raise 20.10 crore through its initial offer. Bidder can apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 1,000 shares of the company.

Varyaa Creations IPO allotment date: Bidders will be allocated shares likely on April 26. 

Read more: Delhi ‘most forgetful' city in Uber lost and found survey. 'Most lost' item is…

Varyaa Creations IPO listing: The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform likely on April 30. 

Varyaa Creations IPO GMP: Shares of the jewelry company are trading at par in the grey market ahead of the IPO's opening. 

Varyaa Creations IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the Varyaa Creations IPO.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Varyaa Creations IPO opens for subscription today: Check GMP and other details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On