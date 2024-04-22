Varyaa Creations IPO opens for subscription today: Check GMP and other details

Varyaa Creations IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Varyaa Creations Limited opens for subscription today (April 22). The issue will close on April 25 and the price has been fixed at ₹150 per equity share. Through the IPO, the jewelry company is aiming to raise ₹20.10 crore. The issue includes 13.40 fresh shares of the company. Here's everything you need to know about Varyaa Creations IPO: Varyaa Creations IPO: Bidders will be allocated shares likely on April 26.

Varyaa Creations IPO price: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹150 apiece.

Varyaa Creations IPO important dates: The IPO opens for subscription on April 22 and will close on April 25.

Varyaa Creations IPO size: The IPO attempts to raise ₹20.10 crore through its initial offer. Bidder can apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 1,000 shares of the company.

Varyaa Creations IPO allotment date: Bidders will be allocated shares likely on April 26.

Varyaa Creations IPO listing: The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform likely on April 30.

Varyaa Creations IPO GMP: Shares of the jewelry company are trading at par in the grey market ahead of the IPO's opening.

Varyaa Creations IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the Varyaa Creations IPO.