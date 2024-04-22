 Bumper debut! Greenhitech Ventures IPO lists at 90% premium on BSE SME - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Bumper debut! Greenhitech Ventures IPO lists at 90% premium on BSE SME

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: The IPO is worth ₹6.3-crore public offer and is a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Shares of Greenhitech Ventures made a bumper market debut today (April 22). The stocked listed at 95 on the BSE SME platform at a premium of 90 per cent over the issue price of 50. Ahead of the listing, shares of the company were trading at a premium of 84 per cent in the grey market. The IPO is worth 6.3-crore public offer and is a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares. Through the IPO, the company will use the net proceeds for fulfilling working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription status: The IPO was subscribed 769.95 times over the course of three days of the subscription period.
Greenhitech Ventures company details: The company was established in November 2011. It specializes in trading a range of petroleum-based products customized to meet diverse industry requirements like biofuels, bitumen, and furnace oils.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription status: The IPO was subscribed 769.95 times over the course of three days of the subscription period. Through three days, the retail portion was subscribed 597.41 times and NII portion was booked 921.60 times.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO details: The IPO opened for subscription on April 12 and closed on April 16. The IPO reserved 50% for the retail quota and the remaining for NII. The price band of the issue was fixed at 50 per equity share and had a minimum market lot is 3000 shares with 150,000 application amount.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

