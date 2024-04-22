Bumper debut! Greenhitech Ventures IPO lists at 90% premium on BSE SME

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: Shares of Greenhitech Ventures made a bumper market debut today (April 22). The stocked listed at ₹95 on the BSE SME platform at a premium of 90 per cent over the issue price of ₹50. Ahead of the listing, shares of the company were trading at a premium of 84 per cent in the grey market. The IPO is worth ₹6.3-crore public offer and is a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares. Through the IPO, the company will use the net proceeds for fulfilling working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription status: The IPO was subscribed 769.95 times over the course of three days of the subscription period.

Greenhitech Ventures company details: The company was established in November 2011. It specializes in trading a range of petroleum-based products customized to meet diverse industry requirements like biofuels, bitumen, and furnace oils.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO details: The IPO opened for subscription on April 12 and closed on April 16. The IPO reserved 50% for the retail quota and the remaining for NII. The price band of the issue was fixed at ₹50 per equity share and had a minimum market lot is 3000 shares with ₹150,000 application amount.