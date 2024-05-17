Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared a "simple framework" to build products that customers will love and adore. The key to maintaining a strong customer base is building, measuring and learning, the CEO said. Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh revealed the secret to 'build products that customers love and adore.'

On X (formerly Twitter), Ghazal Alagh wrote, "If you want to build products that customers love and adore, then follow this simple framework: Build-Measure-Learn loop."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She added, “Create a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to test your idea. Gather feedback from real customers to measure its performance. Persevere or pivot based on the insights you get.”

She also said that refining products based on consumer insights can help understand the customers better and manufacture products that the customers require.

"Continuously iterating and refining your product based on valuable user insights is a game-changer. It helps you understand your customers better and create products they truly need," she said.

Earlier, Ghazal Alagh also shared tips to grow and excel. She said that the key is to stop competing with others. Competing with one's own self can help a person grow as it is important to raise the bar constantly for your own self rather than setting others as a benchmark, she said.

The Mamaearth CEO shared in a post, “Stop trying to compete against everyone else. The race is only with yourself. > Strive to be better than you were yesterday> Outwork your own doubts and insecurities. When you're truly competing against your former self, that's when growth happens.”