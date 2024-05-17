 Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love'

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 02:47 PM IST

The key to maintaining a strong customer base is building, measuring and learning, Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh said.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared a "simple framework" to build products that customers will love and adore. The key to maintaining a strong customer base is building, measuring and learning, the CEO said.

Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh revealed the secret to 'build products that customers love and adore.'
Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh revealed the secret to 'build products that customers love and adore.'

On X (formerly Twitter), Ghazal Alagh wrote, "If you want to build products that customers love and adore, then follow this simple framework: Build-Measure-Learn loop."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh feels women should use these 5 power phrases more: Watch

She added, “Create a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to test your idea. Gather feedback from real customers to measure its performance. Persevere or pivot based on the insights you get.”

She also said that refining products based on consumer insights can help understand the customers better and manufacture products that the customers require.

Read more: Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh shares secret to success: ‘Stop competing… outwork’

"Continuously iterating and refining your product based on valuable user insights is a game-changer. It helps you understand your customers better and create products they truly need," she said.

Earlier, Ghazal Alagh also shared tips to grow and excel. She said that the key is to stop competing with others. Competing with one's own self can help a person grow as it is important to raise the bar constantly for your own self rather than setting others as a benchmark, she said.

Read more: MamaEarth CEO Ghazal Alagh warns against Korean beauty trend: 'Don't blindly follow...'

The Mamaearth CEO shared in a post, “Stop trying to compete against everyone else. The race is only with yourself. > Strive to be better than you were yesterday> Outwork your own doubts and insecurities. When you're truly competing against your former self, that's when growth happens.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh on how to 'build products that customers love'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On