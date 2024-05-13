Ghazal Alagh warns against ‘blindly’ following Korean skincare trend: ‘Embrace your Desi skin’

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of personal care brand Mamaearth, warned against the trend of Indians "blindly" following the 'K-beauty' trend, or Korean beauty trend, saying that Indians must use skincare products that are better suited for Indian skin. Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mamaearth.

"I bet you've heard of or even used Korean skincare products. But did you know their formulations might not be the right fit for you?" Alagh, 35, wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Alagh said that while Korean products can be part of one's skincare routine, she cautioned against using only Korean products for the complete skincare routine.

She shared two key ways in which Korean skin is different from Indian skin.

The first factor is the melanin content. "Koreans have low melanin content in their skin, and hence they don't go through problems like tanning, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dark spots, which we Indians have. Our skin is rich in melanin content," she said.

The second reason is climate differences. "They (Koreans) mostly have cold and dry weather, and hence they can layer 8-12-step skincare. For us, it might not work. In our hot and humid climate, as we sweat, a 12-step skincare routine will lead to clogging of pores which can lead to acne," Alagh said.

Ghazal Alagh, who is based in Gurgaon and routinely shares her views of life and work, said that Indian skin concerns are different from Koreans and hence, people in India need skincare products that cater to their specific skin concern, and not just hydration.

"Korean skincare can be a valuable addition, however, relying solely on the "K-Beauty" trend might not be the best approach," she said.

Alagh shared three things one should do instead.

"Know your skin type and concerns," she said. According to her, people must choose products that work on their skincare concerns.

"Embrace your Desi skin, and opt for products that are crafted for your Indian skin and needs," she said.

See Ghazal Alagh's full post here:

Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh founded Mamaearth in 2016.

She was among the three Indian entrepreneurs who were featured in the Forbes' Asia's Power Businesswomen 2022 list. She was also a judge on startup reality show Shark Tank India.

Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer Ltd, made its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) last November.