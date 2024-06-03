Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh responds to woman’s viral post criticising company’s products: ‘You woke up with a lot of hate’

A woman took to X to share her “honest reviews” about Mamaearth’s products and it went viral with 1.4 million views. The post caught the attention of the company’s co-founder, Ghazal Alagh, who responded to it. Alagh said that the X user “woke up with a lot of hate”, and that she is “ready to help her” if she “mentions what did not work for her”. The woman shared a picture featuring Mamaearth products along with her review on X (formerly Twitter). The company's co-founder, Ghazal Alagh, responded to the post. (X/@Sassy_Soul_)

“If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away,” wrote X user Aditi while sharing a picture of Mamaearth products on the microblogging platform.

Ghazal Alagh replied to this post on X and wrote, “Hey Aditi. Just sorry you woke up with a lot of hate. I hope you feel better soon. I would have loved to address if there was a problem. But I couldn’t find any apart from you hopping onto a Twitter trend and finding a picture of the products.”

“Quality on Mamaearth is my personal guarantee, and I am here to address each and every concern that you, or anyone on Twitter, might have. I am DM away and if any of my consumers have feedback or issue with any mamaearth product, I will get back to them,” she added.

This didn’t end here. Aditi replied to Alagh’s comment, saying that she “can’t handle honest reviews”. “Hey Ghazal, I'm glad that you finally woke up too. How is sharing honest feedback hateful? As I said, you guys can’t handle honest reviews. You are being defensive here, but I’m glad that you are ready to address the issue,” wrote Aditi in the comments section.

She further expressed, “This is not just my experience alone, if you check people have said the same thing. Their experience has been the same. And I have already shared my concerns and issues about the products. And I hope now you will listen to the concerns and problems of others like me and try to fix them.”

While replying to one comment requesting Alagh to resolve Aditi’s issue, Mamaearth co-founder wrote, “I am here to help her, if she tells me what the issue is. Nowhere has she mentioned what did not work for her.”

Aditi’s “honest review” of Mamaearth’s products and Alagh’s reply to it garnered a lot of attention on social media, prompting many to share their reviews.

An individual said, “Agree about the degraded quality of Mamaearth products. They are harsh on adults, forget being suitable for babies. And users don't really have time to send feedback to email IDs especially when so many options are available on the shelf.”

“I am using facewash, onion shampoo and conditioner. Everything is perfect. One should purchase the products from reliable stores…,” added another.

A third wrote, “The products were amazing in the beginning, and I have always bought from the official website, but later on, the quality degraded. Everyone buys according to their concerns, so the Vitamin C range might be good, but other ranges are really burning skin, especially apple cider. Bye Bye Dark Circles Eye Cream and other under-eye creams for dark circles caused red flushes and burning. I stopped using them for a while and thought to continue after a few days... Now I have the same sealed products also from the b1g1 deal, which expired. Kindly collect.”

Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh, co-founded Mamaearth in 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appreciated Varun after he said that Mamaearth was able to create jobs owing to the ecosystem created by the central government.

Ghazal thanked PM Modi for his appreciation and said, “Aapke aashirvaad aur Modi sarkaar ke support ke sath lakhon jobs create karenge agle 10 saal mein. [With your blessing and the government's support, we can create lakhs of jobs in the next 10 years]. This truly fuels our passion and makes us even more determined to succeed. We will take Indian beauty to the world and place the Bharat flag everywhere.”